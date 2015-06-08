Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist attend final event before wedding

Less than a week before Prince Carl Philip is set to marry Sofia Hellqvist in a lavish affair, the Swedish royal family stuck to their duties and stepped out in unison for the country's national day on Saturday. Clearly excited for for their impending nuptials, the soon-to-be married couple couldn't keep their eyes off each other at the national day reception, which was held at Stockholm's royal palace.

This year's celebration was a particularly momentous one for Sofia, as it was the last time she would be appearing in front of members of the public as Miss Hellqvist before she is given the title Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland upon her marriage to the prince.

The Swedish royal family will once again reunite for their wedding of the year on June 13 Photo: Getty Images

Dressed in traditional garments and matching her future sisters-in-law, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine, Sofia had one notable difference in her outfit. The pretty brunette did not wear the folded white cap, unlike Victoria, Madeleine and Queen Silvia, signaling that she is not yet a married woman.

Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist will hold a weekend of wedding celebrations Photo: Getty Images

The heavily pregnant Madeleine looked particularly radiant in her maternity outfit, and was at one point pictured cradling her large baby bump. The fourth-in-line to the throne is due to give birth any day now, which means that she may have to skip her older brother's upcoming wedding.

The main event of the national day festivities was held at Skansen, Stockholm's open-air museum, where King Carl XVI Gustaf gave his annual speech.

The engaged couple and heavily pregnant Princess Madeleine greet well-wishers in Stockholm Photo: Getty Images

He addressed the crowds, proudly saying: "We have so much to be thankful for in Sweden. We have peace. We have democracy. We have prosperity. All of this, and it's easy to take for granted today. We must continue to look to the future."

His wife Queen Silvia, his daughters Victoria and Madeleine and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law Sofia were all handed beautiful bouquets of flowers at the event, while a band played music in the background and the Swedish national flags fluttered in the breeze.

A new photo of Princess Estelle, three, was released in honor of the national day Photo: Kate Gabor Kungahuset.se

In honor of the country's big day, a new photograph of Princess Estelle was released by the palace. The gorgeous 3-year-old was pictured proudly wearing her traditional dress and standing in the gardens of her home, Haga Palace, next to a flower pot.

Smiling sweetly at the camera with her blonde hair scraped back into a low bun, Princess Victoria's daughter looked the epitome of cuteness.