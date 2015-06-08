Princess Charlotte's adorable portrait outfit was handmade in Spain

When Princess Charlotte starred in her first official photoshoot, the beautiful royal baby was dressed in a handmade white knitted jumper, a chemise with ruffled collar and a pair of matching tights. HELLO! can confirm that Charlotte's outfit came from Irulea – the same Spanish designer she wore at her first public appearance.

Contrary to some reports, Charlotte, cuddled by big brother Prince George in the new photos, was dressed head-to-toe in Irulea.





The first shots of Prince George and Princess Charlotte were released on June 6 Photo: Kensington Palace

"I don't know why there's confusion," said shop owner Ayago Villar, who runs the family business in the coastal city of San Sebastián with her sister Susana. She told HELLO!: "It's all made by us, everything is done by hand."

At only 38 days old, just like the baby's mother Kate Middleton, Charlotte is already sparking the same effect among fashionistas and royal fans who are rushing to copy her style.

Princess Charlotte was dressed head-to-toe in Spanish brand Irulea Photo: Kensington Palace

"We've seen a surge in sales and had an undeniable amount of interest for everything that's made by hand, especially our newborn range," said Ayago. "We've had orders from abroad – we're seeing a massive repercussion on an international scale. A lot of people have asked for copies of Princess Charlotte's clothes so we're making more. Everyone's delighted really."

Ayago only discovered that William and Kate's daughter was wearing the Spanish brand when she was flooded by calls from the media, asking if she had supplied the outfit. Prince George's Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrello had picked out the clothes before Charlotte was born and given them as a present to the Prince William and Duchess Kate.





Baby Charlotte in her bonnet by the same brand on May 2, the day she was born Photo: Getty Images

Irulea confirmed that Charlotte was indeed wearing their clothes, writing on Facebook alongside the new photos: "We're so proud to hear that the British royal family chose to dress Princess Charlotte in Irulea. Her outfit was handmade in San Sebastián and consists of a jumper, a blouse, little boots and a bonnet."

The new photos, which were released by Kensington Palace on Saturday, were taken when Charlotte was around two weeks old by her shutterbug mum Kate. The Duchess chose to get behind the camera and put all the focus on her son and daughter.

Princess Charlotte is now 5 weeks old and due to be christened next month in the same chapel as her late grandmother Princess Diana was baptized.

George, who turns 2 on July 22, is already showing off the perfect big brother qualities, and was pictured cradling his baby sister and constantly gazing down at her.

