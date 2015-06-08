Charlotte Casiraghi and Gad Elmaleh step out together at St. Tropez horse show

Charlotte Casiraghi showed off her fierce equestrian skills at the Longines Athina Onassis Horse Show over the weekend – and managed to look super glam doing it. The 28-year-old granddaughter of Princess Grace stood out in the crowd in St. Tropez as she kept her eyes both on the competition and her actor partner Gad Elmaleh.

Charlotte looks serious as she keeps her eyes on the competition Photo: Getty Images

The couple – parents to baby Raphaël, 18 months – were spotted with their arms intertwined as they stood together in the VIP grandstand at the Longines event. As she waited to be called for her next jump, Charlotte was seen cuddling up to Gad, a French comedian who has appeared in such films as Midnight in Paris.

The Monaco royal snuggles up to her actor partner Gad Elmaleh Photo: Getty Images

The day out as a couple may reassure royal fans following wide-spread speculation that they had split. Just days earlier it was reported that Charlotte, whose mother is Princess Grace's eldest daughter Princess Caroline, had moved out of the French apartment she shared with 44-year-old Gad, having also attended the Cannes Film Festival on her own last month.

Charlotte in competition Photo: Getty Images

However, all signs point to all being well in the relationship and Gad recently spoke out about his happy family life. "Things are very different now," he told Swiss publication 20 Minutes. "When you start out in this business, what motivates you is your colleagues, the fame, the tours, the big stages [but] now ... it's clear that I would rather go back home at night to be reunited with my family, instead of going out to dinner after the show. That is very nice."