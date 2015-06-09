Prince Harry meets Lady Gaga at charity concert

Prince Harry had the chance to mingle with pop royalty on Monday night, after being introduced to Lady Gaga at a charity concert. Flamboyant "Born This Way"singer Gaga was performing at an event for WellChild, the organization of which Harry is a patron.

The pair looked to be having a grand time together and were pictured chatting and sharing a joke at the evening event.

Lady Gaga, who shared the stage with Tony Bennett, toned down her usual wacky style for the royal encounter, opting to wear a shimmering sequin maxi dress. She couldn't resist adding a quirky touch to her outfit, though, donning diamante jewels above her eyebrows.

Prince Harry met Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett at the WellChild concert Photo: Getty Images

Harry, meanwhile, looked dapper in a dark blue suit and white shirt. The Prince has been a patron of WellChild for eight years, and the concert held at the Royal Albert Hall will no doubt have been a night to remember.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett were celebrating the launch of their new collaborative jazz album Cheek To Cheek, which features both solo performances and vocal duets.

"We wanted to make something that sounded perfect because of the quality of the emotion… the honesty," Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, has previously said. The duo took the stage by storm, belting out their hits and captivating the audience.

Prince Harry shares a joke with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Photo: Getty Images

Harry's charity WellChild helps seriously ill children and their families in providing the best possible care – something that the fifth-in-line to the throne has previously praised. "What they do is quite remarkable," Harry said in a statement. "The love and commitment to those they look after shines through as strongly as ever."

He regularly attends the WellChild awards in September – a particularly touching evening where he has the chance to meet courageous youngsters suffering from serious illnesses.