Princess Estelle to be a ring bearer for Swedish royal wedding

As we wait to see the fairytale wedding of Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist this Saturday, more details are coming out about the lavish affair. According to reports in the Swedish press, Carl Philip's 3-year-old niece and future queen, Princess Estelle, is expected to be one of the ring bearers.

In response to questions, spokeswoman Margareta Thorgren would only say, "We will reveal the names of the children who will carry the rings just before the wedding or on the same day."

Princess Victoria has been gently guiding her daughter on how to behave in public Photo: Getty Images

Sofia has already taken a keen liking to the royal youngsters. She beamed as she took turns holding little Princess Leonore during King Carl XVI Gustaf's birthday celebrations in April. Sofia helped out her pregnant sister-in-law-to-be Princess Madeleine by holding Leonore during the outdoor ceremony.

Sofia has already bonded with the young Swedish royals Photo: Getty Images

So far guided by her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Estelle has always exhibited model behavior in public. During her mother's name day celebrations in February, the mini royal star shook hands impeccably with guests, smiled and clapped through the ceremony.

On her first day at nursery, the cute youngster, also known as the Duchess of Östergötland, was all smiles again and waved very prettily at the press.

Princess Estelle is Prince Carl Philip's goddaughter Photo: Getty Images

If Estelle's parents are nervous about how she will do on June 13, they can be comforted by the fact that the bride is also feeling a little bit anxious about the ceremony. Former reality star Sofia has told Swedish media that she and her handsome fiancé are "very excited" and "a little tense."

However, the TV star-turned-philanthropist has also said that she is looking forward to becoming part of the royal family. "It's very cool in many ways and I am proud of it," the 30-year-old told Swedish television network TV4, who will be known as HRH Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland on her marriage.

Sofia also talked about how much she has enjoyed sharing her partner's responsibilities in the last few months. She added, "I've been able to participate in a large part of his life and play an active role within the royal family and represent Sweden."