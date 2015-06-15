Prince Charles reveals Princess Charlotte's latest milestone

Princess Charlotte may only be 6 weeks old but she already sleeps through the night, Prince Charles has revealed. Speaking to guests at a Clarence House tea party on Wednesday, the Prince said his granddaughter is "much easier on her mum" than her older brother Prince George.

Charles was hosting the event with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall to honor pilots and aircrew from the Battle of Britain Fighter Association, who fought in the Second World War. The 66-year-old royal made the revelation while chatting to one invitee, who recalled the conversation to the Press Association.

"We were talking about grandchildren, he was saying Princess Charlotte does sleep through the night and it was much easier on mum than Prince George," said the guest.

Prince Charles, seated alongside wife Camilla (above, center) told guests at a tea party for WWII veterans that Princess Charlotte sleeps through the night Photo: Getty Images

It is not the first time Prince Charles has spoken fondly of the latest addition to the family. The proud grandfather, who said he was "absolutely delighted" after the birth, has also described his granddaughter as "very beautiful."

Charles' revelation comes just days after the first official pictures of Princess Charlotte were released. Taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge, the four adorable images show the baby Princess cuddling up to her big brother, who tenderly places a kiss on her forehead.

The portraits were taken in May at Prince William and Kate's country home Anmer Hall on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The shots, which were released on social media, came just one day after it was confirmed that Princess Charlotte's christening will take place on Sunday, July 5.

The first official photos of Charlotte and brother George were released on Saturday Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte, whose full name is HRH Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, will be baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

The church, which is located just a stone's throw from William and Kate's Norfolk home Amner Hall, is the same venue where Princess Diana was christened in August 1961.

While members of the royal family includingQueen Elizabeth,Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla are all expected to attend, HELLO! learned earlier this week that Prince Harry is set to miss his niece's christening as he will be in Africa pursuing conservation work.