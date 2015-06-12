Lionel Richie sings Princess Diana's favorite song for Prince William

Lionel Richie made a charity event he was attending on Thursday with Prince William a bit more special by sharing a story about Princess Diana. There to help raise money for Jewish Care, which supports people suffering from diseases such as dementia, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, the legendary performer brought up a memory of his own and serenaded the future King with the song "Hello," telling the audience that it was the late Princess' favorite song.

Lionel Richie spoke of meeting Princess Diana at a concert in London Photo: Getty Images

"Many years ago I had the pleasure of meeting Princess Diana and tonight we have Prince William here," said the 65-year-old. "I must tell you it is a pleasure to be with all of you but especially this gentleman, because his mother came to me ... and she said, 'My favorite song is 'Hello.' So I thought tonight the dedication is to you, my friend."

Lionel Richie performed Diana's favorite song on Thursday night Photo: Getty Images

Lionel met Diana, then aged 25, at a concert in London, along with his wife Brenda. The couple presented the young royal mother with two leather jackets for William and Harry, who were then 4 and 2.

Thursday's event, which also offers support for survivors of the Nazi Holocaust, is just one of many for the royal family this week. They are due to be out in force on Saturday for Trooping the Colour, which is the Queen's official birthday parade. Then on June 15, the Garter service will take place at Windsor Castle.

In a few weeks, on July 5, the proud parents are celebrating Charlotte's christening. The service will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, just a stone's throw away from their country home Anmer Hall. The location is particularly fitting for baby Charlotte, whose full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, as the church was the same venue where the late Princess Diana was christened in August 1961.

Luckily for William, little Princess Charlotte is apparently sleeping well at night. His father, Prince Charles, revealed that the newborn is slightly easier than Prince George, meaning that Kate Middleton is getting more rest than expected.