Duchess of Cornwall reveals quirky baked-bean clutch at charity event

When it comes to the Duchess of Cornwall's fashion sense we can always expect to see elegant, which is why she turned heads on Thursday when she stepped out at charity event with a quirky new accessory. Donning a blue dress, white blazer and pearls, Camilla paired her classic ensemble with a unique sequined clutch bag shaped like a can of baked beans.

The glitzy number was created by British label The Rodnik Band and showed off a side of the royal we haven't seen before when it comes to fashion.

The glitzy bag has been created by The Rodnik Band Photo: Getty Images

Prince Charles' wife was attending an engagement in her role as President of the Elephant Family, the conservation charity set up by her late brother Mark Shand. The travel writer passed away in April 2014 after a tragic accident in New York.

Showing her support for her brother's charity, Camilla helped unveil a ten-foot colorful statue of Tara the elephant in the middle of the Duke of York Square in London.

The Duchess of Cornwall looked pretty in a blue summery dress and cream blazer Photo: Rex

Around 50 schoolchildren were on hand to help the Duchess, who looked thrilled to be attending the event in memory of her younger sibling. Camilla also gave a nod to the charity by sporting a sweet elephant brooch on her lapel.

Earlier that morning the Duchess had visited a new city farm in Waterloo. Camilla, 67, had a close encounter with a piglet, who she gamely stroked and petted despite its squealing. "Oh you poor thing, you're not very happy are you?" said Camilla. "I think he's a bit frightened."

Camilla was unveiling a statue of an elephant in honor of her late brother's charity Photo: Getty Images

The enclosure and petting zoo is being run by Jamie's Farm, the children's charity of which Camilla is a patron. The royal had the chance to speak to youngsters at the launch, who showed her a herb garden and the vegetables they were growing. "This looks wonderful," she said. "Are any of you into food or cooking and will you try to use this?"

Clearly having beans on the brain, the Duchess admitted at the event that broad beans were her favorite vegetable."This is just a veritable feast," she added.

Camilla also paid a visit to a farm run by charity Jamie's Farm, where she met a little piglet Photo: Getty Images

After chatting to one boy who explained how much he loved working with the animals, Camilla agreed, saying: "The nice thing about animals is that you can just come down and work and talk to them when things get too much – although probably not here as it's a bit noisy."