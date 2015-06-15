Prince George is Prince Harry's twin during Trooping the Colour debut

Trooping the Colour is an event to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 89th birthday, but it seems her great grandson Prince George (naturally) stole the show. For his first time at the momentous occasion, the soon to be 2-year-old was not only a spitting image of his father Prince William, but also uncle Prince Harry.

CLICK PHOTO FOR MORE ROYAL CUTENESS

Prince George was enjoying the procession from Buckingham Palace Photo: Getty Images

Last year, at just 11 months old, George missed the action, but he certainly made up for it on Saturday. The toddler, watched the procession from a room in Buckingham Palace with his nanny Maria Borrallo. A playful George was standing at the window while sticking his tongue out as he watched his mom Kate Middleton, who made her first official appearance since welcoming his sister Princess Charlotte, ride alongside the Duchess of Cornwall.

George's facial expressions are reminiscent of when Prince Harry attended the ceremony as a toddler in Princess Diana's arms on June 11, 1988. Later in the day, George joined his parents on the balcony with the British royal family.

Prince Harry matched his mom Princess Diana in 1988 Photo: Getty Images

During his time in the fresh air, George, who wore the exact same outfit William did during the Queen's birthday parade in 1984, excitedly pointed as the RAF jets flew over the Palace. William entertained his son, who also waved and seemed in awe of the crowds below.

Prince George's first appearance on the balcony wearing the same outfit his father wore at HM's Birthday Parade 1984 pic.twitter.com/ffhrDleGmT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 13, 2015

George wore the same outfit William did in 1984

Trooping the Colour is one of the most anticipated events in the British royal calendar, which annually draws a large proportion of the royal family to Buckingham Palace. Other attendees included David Cameron and his wife Samantha.