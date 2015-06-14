Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia share official wedding photos

New photos released by the Swedish royal family capture the magical wedding of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia on June 13 perfectly. The royal household, Kungahuset, shared five photographs of the pair with their family, guests and bridal party, taken shortly after they said "I do" at the royal chapel in Stockholm.

The newlyweds said "I do" on June 13 Photo: Mattias Edwall/ Kungahuset



In one picture, it shows the elated newlyweds standing arm-in-arm with one another, with Sofia looking radiant in her intricate lace wedding gown by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt while her handsome husband proudly debuts the new silver wedding band on his ring finger. The couple also posed with Sofia's bridesmaids that included her new niece Princess Estelle.

The happy couple with Sofia's bridal party, including Princess Estelle (second right) Photo: Mattias Edwall/ Kungahuset



Two family-based portraits depict Sofia and Carl Philip with their parents and siblings. Sofia's mother and father Marie and Erik Hellqvist join Sweden's monarch King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia, while another shows the Prince and Princess with their respective sisters, Lina and Sara Hellqvist and Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

The newlyweds with their siblings: (L-R) Sara Hellqvist, Lina Hellqvist, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine Photo: Mattias Edwall/ Kungahuset



A group shot shows the couple with their numerous royal guests. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Queen Mathilde of the Belgium, Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece beam out from the photo, with Prince Edwardand the Countess of Wessexrepresenting the United Kingdom.

Supporting their fellow Scandinavian royals were a host of special guests from Norway and Denmark. Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway attended the nuptials, as did Haakon's elder sister Princess Märtha Louise and her husband Ari Behn– although they were not part of the group photograph.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia pose with their family and royal guests Photo: Mattias Edwall/ Kungahuset



Danish royals Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe II, who is Carl Philip's godmother and King Carl XVI's first cousin, were also in attendance. Like Märtha Louise and Ari Behn, Frederik's brother Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie were at the wedding, but not in the official picture.

Along with the photos released, Sofia also has been added to the Swedish royal family website as well as her and Carl Philip's monogram.