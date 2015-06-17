Sweden's Princess Madeleine gives birth: 'Mom and child are in good health'

Just two days after celebrating the lavish wedding of her brother Prince Carl Philip, Princess Madeleine welcomed a son with husband Chris O'Neill. "The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that HRH Princess Madeleine gave birth to a son on June 15 at 1:45pm," the Palace announced. "Both mother and child are in good health."

It was confirmed Madeleine gave birth at the Danderyd Hospital to a baby boy weighed that weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. Chris was present at the hospital throughout the birth.

Princess Madeleine gave birth two days after attending the royal wedding Photo: Getty Images

It was thought for a period of time that the Princess may have had to miss the celebration as her due date overlapped with her brother's big day, but the heavily pregnant royal was in attendance on Saturday glowing in a pink Elie Saab gown along with her husband and daughter Princess Leonore, who bounced from her dad to mom to uncle's laps during the ceremony.

The couple has been temporarily residing in Stockholm, the city where she gave birth, having recently moved from New York where Chris worked as a businessman and a banker. The now family of four is expected to move to London this fall, a place the Princess lived when she was a teenager and is said to have loved it because she could be "anonymous."

"The whole family intends to move to England at some point in autumn," press spokeswoman Margareta Thorgren told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. "The plan has always been that the family eventually would move on. Chris' business is mainly in England."

Madeleine and her brood will be moving to England in the fall Photo: Getty Images

With a royal wedding, move to England on the horizon and a new baby, June is clearly shaping up to be a big month for the royal. The 32-year-old and her banker husband also celebrated their second wedding anniversary on June 8, making it an especially celebratory time for the family.

Following in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Madeleine and Chris will now be raising two children under the age of two.