Prince William and Kate Middleton hire former Norwegian royal housekeeper

Looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton's new housekeeper comes with tons of royal experience. After advertising for help for their country home, Anmer Hall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided to hire 33-year-old Sadie Rice, who has previously worked for Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit.



Sadie, who grew up on Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex, has previously worked as a maid in Buckingham Palace. She reportedly underwent three rounds of interviews – one with the couple – before securing the job and has already moved into the Norfolk residence, the Sun reports.

Prince William and Kate have hired a new housekeeper for Anmer Hall Photo: Getty Images



Her previous experience helping care for Haakon and Mette Marit's two children, Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre Magnus, will serve her in good stead for her new position. William and Kate advertised for someone who had worked "preferably within a family environment with dogs."



Sadie will be working closely with Maria Teresa Borrallo, nanny to Prince George and Princess Charlotte and will "on occasions" assist with childcare and help look after the family dog Lupo.

Kate and her son Prince George pictured at a polo match on Sunday Photo: Getty Images



In their classified advertisement in the pages of The Lady in March, the royal couple detailed the main duties of the housekeeping job – "cleaning all areas of the house to a high standard; caring for and maintaining the home owners' clothing; cleaning silverware and glassware; purchasing groceries and general provisions for the house; and dealing with deliveries." The listing also noted that "discretion and loyalty is paramount."



It was a big weekend for William and Kate; on Saturday they delighted the crowds when they appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the son Prince George at the Trooping of the Colour parade – the Duchess' first official engagement since welcoming Princess Charlotte on May 2.

Prince George charmed the crowds with an appearance at the Trooping of the Colour parade Photo: Getty Images



One day later, little George stole the show again at a polo match in Gloucestershire. Watched by his proud mother Kate, the energetic toddler was photographed playing outside at Beaufort Polo Club, while his father William and uncle Prince Harry took part in the Gigaset charity match.