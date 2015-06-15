Prince William shares a laugh with Prince Philip at Magna Carta ceremony

It's been almost a month since we saw the endearing moment between Prince Harry and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. On Monday, Prince William shared something special with his grandfather Prince Philip as the pair shared a laugh at the 800th anniversary celebrations of the Magna Carta. During the ceremony, the pair chatted before William leaned over to include his grandmother in the joke.



CLICK ON PICTURES FOR FULL GALLERY





The Duke of Edinburgh and Prince William were in high spirits Photo: Getty Images



Monday's ceremony took place at Runnymede, where King John of England sealed the original document in 1215. The rededication ceremony saw the Queen unveil a plaque in memorial of the anniversary, as well as speeches from Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron, and the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne.

William also took the time to visit a new art installation which was commissioned especially for the anniversary. CalledThe Jurors, the work is inspired by the 39th clause of Magna Carta, which gives the right to a jury trial.





The Queen looked pretty in pale blue as she smiled in the sunshine Photo: Getty Images

Written in Latin and on sheepskin, the document, often considered the heralding moment of modern democracy,enshrined the rights and freedoms of society, and established that the monarchy was subject to the law.

In his speech, David Cameron said: "Why do people set such store by Magna Carta? Because they look to history. They see how the great charter shaped the world, for the best part of a millennium, helping to promote arguments for justice and for freedom."

The Red Arrows wowed the crowds with their display Photo: Getty Images



As well as speeches and musical acts, the Red Arrows performed a stunning flypast - marking the second time in two days that the British royals have been treated to the special display.

Later in the day, the Queen led her family at the annual Order of the Garter service. Joining the Queen, Philip, and William were Princes Charles, Andrew and Edward, as the family walked through the grounds of Windsor Castle into St. George's Chapel, wearing their ceremonial robes and black velvet hats with white plumes.

Click below for more photos



