Michelle Obama chats over tea with Prince Harry about education issues

It was a meeting of powers this morning as Michelle Obama sat down with Prince Harry for tea during her two-day trip to the U.K. The first lady was welcomed by the young royal to Kensington Palace where they discussed their shared interest to support veterans and their families. "Prince Harry was very pleased to host Mrs Michelle Obama @FLOTUS for tea at Kensington Palace this morning," read a message from the official royal twitter.

Prince Harry (seen right in archive photo) invited Michelle Obama to Kensington Palace for tea Photo: Getty Images

Also in tow were Michelle's two daughters Malia, 16, and Sasha,14, as well as her mother Marian Robinson, 77, who are traveling with her as she visits Britain to issue a plea for more to help the world’s poorest girls get educated.

Harry also took a keen interest in supporting the first lady's initiative. "Prince Harry was interested to hear from @FLOTUS about the #LetGirlsLearn initiative to further adolescent girls' education around the world," the Palace announced.

The first lady's daughters and mother joined her on the two-day trip to the U.K. Photo: Getty Images

Mrs. Obama arrived at Stansted airport last night before starting off her big day, which also included visiting students at an east London school after meeting with the Prince. Wearing a black dress with colorful designs, Michelle received many hugs from pupils at the Mulberry School for Girls and even took time to watch one young lady perform an interpretive dance.

Michelle visited a girls' school after her meeting with the Prince Photo: Getty Images

After visiting the school, the family will take tea at Downing Street with the Prime Minister and his wife Samantha to discuss her hopes to help girls around the world attend school. Julia Gillard, former prime minister of Australia and a strong advocate for girls’ education, is also expected to join later.

"I intend to use my remaining time as First Lady — and beyond — to rally leaders across the globe to join us in this work," the first lady wrote in the Financial Times. "Because every girl, no matter where she lives, deserves the opportunity to develop the promise inside of her."

Mrs. Obama is hoping to raise awareness about education for girls Photo: Getty Images

She added, "That kind of life is unthinkable for the girls in our lives, so why would we accept this fate for any girl on this planet? This week I will join Prime Minister David Cameron in London to begin to answer that question, and announce a series of partnerships between the US and UK to educate adolescent girls in developing countries around the world."