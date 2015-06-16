Queen Letizia shows off casual side in white blouse and jeans

One of the world's most stylish royals, Queen Letizia of Spain is usually seen in sharp suits and sky high stilettos. As she welcomed husband King Felipe VI home to Madrid, along with her two young daughters, she had a rare chance to show off her just-as-chic casual side.





Letizia held hands with her elder daughter Princess Leonor Photo: Casa de S.M. El Rey



A crisp white button-down shirt and jeans are wardrobe staples for many a busy mom, and Letizia is no different. The Queen opted for the classic combination as she took her two daughters, Princess Leonor,9, and Infanta Sofia, 8, to pick up their dad as he returned from a two-day trip to Germany. Wearing their school uniforms and each toting a backpack, Leonor and Sofia might have looked like any other excited little girls welcoming dad home if it wasn't for his impressive ride: Escuadron 402, his official Air Force helicopter.





Letizia greeted her husband as he returned from his two-day trip away Photo: Casa de S.M. El Rey

While their mom Queen Letizia was laid back in jeans and shades in those photos, which were snapped in May and released in the run-up to King Felipe's first anniversary as monarch on June 19th, Queen Letizia was back in her signature pencil skirts on Tuesday as she attended an official event at the El Pardo Palace in Madrid. The 42-year-old also gave another showing to what seems to be one of her fave accessories of the season: the transparent peep-toe Magrit heels, reminiscent of Cinderella's famous shoes, that she wore to Princess Leonor's First Communion in May.





Back on the job with King Felipe VI Photo: Getty Images

On thing is for sure: we can always depend on the Queen to bring her own unique sense of style, whatever the occasion. Just last month, she had an opportunity to show off a whole series of elegant springtime trends, from floral skirts to military-inspired jackets, during a trip to Paris. In fact, whatever move Queen Letizia makes is bound to get attention – for example, in April she made headlines when she swapped her longer locks for an uber-trendy bob.