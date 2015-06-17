Princess Madeleine's daughter Leonore meets newborn baby brother

Sweden's Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's daughter Princess Leonore was the perfect big sister upon meeting her baby brother. "Leonore thought he was a doll," the proud father told local reporters, adding that the introduction had gone well.

Princess Leonore thought her brother was a doll Photo: Rex

The as-yet-unnamed baby prince was born on Monday at 1:45 pm, just two days after his heavily pregnant mother attended the royal wedding of her brother Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist. Midwives reported that Anglo-American banker Chris shed tears of joy as he cut the umbilical cord.

On Tuesday, he left his wife's side briefly to collect his daughter. The Local reports that he gave photographers a thumbs up, saying: "I am tired but very happy."

His happiness was shared by his royal in-laws, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, who also arrived to visit their new grandson just hours after his birth. To mark the royal baby's arrival, a series of 21-gun salutes were fired by soldiers on the Stockholm island of Skeppsholmen and other military locations around the country.

The baby Prince was born on 15 June Photo: Kungahuset.se

The couple are expected to announce their son's name and title on Wednesday before the Swedish parliament breaks for summer. He will be sixth in line to the throne after his aunt Crown Princess Victoria, cousin Princess Estelle, Prince Carl Philip, his mother and Leonore.

In Sweden, the hashtags #choosechuck and #backbjörn were trending – the former in honor of Chris' American heritage and the latter to honor the members of famous Swedish group Abba.

Other suggestions are Paul after Chris' late father, Oscar, Eugen and Wilhelm. While it's not known what the little Prince will be called, it is clear which football team he will support. His father grew up in London where he supported the team Chelsea.

The baby O'Neill will have plenty of opportunities to watch the team in action as the family plans to move to Britain by the end of the year. In 2014, the O'Neills returned from New York, where they met and fell in love. As Chris' business and his family live in the U.K., the couple have opted to make it their base in Europe.