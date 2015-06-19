Princess Charlene greets Hollywood royalty at Monte Carlo TV festival

It was Monaco meets Hollywood as Princess Charlene took time out of her busy schedule as mom to 6-month-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to mingle with a stellar lineup of celebrities at the 55th annual Monte Carlo Television Festival.

Looking stunning in an LBD and later a long-sleeved white gown, South Africa-born Charlene and husband Prince Albert welcomed TV actors from hit shows like Chicago P.D., Vikings, Sons of Anarchy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Texas Rising to the Prince’s Palace. Empire's Taraji P. Henson, who plays hip hop queen Cookie, looked right at home alongside the Princess as they posed with her co-star on the hit show, Terrence Howard.





CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY



Princess Charlene posed with the cast of Empire Photo: Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Charlene presented actress Patricia Arquette with the Crystal Nymph trophy during the festival’s opening night ceremonies. The Oscar-winning actress was honored for her work in hit series like Medium, Boardwalk Empire and, most recently, CSI: Cyber. The prestigious award has been given to some of Hollywood’s finest talents, including last year’s recipient, Donald Sutherland.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert meet with TV stars at the Prince's Palace in Monaco Photo: Getty Images

New parents Charlene and Albert have kept an active calendar of engagements since welcoming their children in December, 2014. The last time they appeared in public with their babies was in early May, when the Grimaldi clan gathered together for Jacques and Gabriella’s christening.





Patricia Arquette received the Crystal Nymph award at the annual television festival Photo: Getty Images

Next up for the Monégasque royals is the lavish wedding of Princess Caroline’s son, Pierre Casiraghi, to Italian journalist Beatrice Borromeo. The young lovebirds will say "I Do" in a civil service at the end of July before holding a larger ceremony and reception on Beatrice’s family’s island on August 1.