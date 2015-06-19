Model Kendra Spears introduces her newborn little Prince: first pics

The first child of Prince Rahim Aga Khan and his Seattle-born wife, model Kendra Spears – now known as Princess Salwa, has made his debut. Little Prince Irfan was born in Geneva, Switzerland on April 11, but it is only now that the happy couple has publicly presented the adorable little boy.

CLICK THE PHOTO FOR ALL THE LITTLE PRINCE'S PHOTOS

Baby Prince Irfan with his parents, Princess Salwa and Prince Rahim, and his grandfather. Photo: THEISMAILI

His proud parents showed off their new son in a set of precious photos published on The Ismaili, the official website of the Ismaili Muslim community.

The stunning cover girl married Prince Rahim, the eldest son of His Highness Aga Khan IV, billionaire spiritual leader of the world's Shia Ismaili Muslims, in 2013. The couple wed in a private ceremony at Château de Bellerive in Switzerland, overlooking the shores of Lake Geneva. It was then that the statuesque brunette, who says she's a "model, among other things" on her Twitter account, took on her official name and title, Princess Salwa.

It was a member of fashion royalty – her good friend, supermodel Naomi Campbell – who originally introduced Kendra to the Prince who would become her husband.





Princess Salwa, who continues to be known professionally as Kendra Spears, has been featured on Vogue covers around the world Photo: Vogue.es



While some thought Kendra, who has modeled for labels such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana, might quit fashion after her marriage, she opted to continue her career both on the catwalk and in ad campaigns around the world. And it just so happens that the Princess, often compared to supermodel icon Cindy Crawford because of the mole on her upper lip, is not the only glamour girl to marry into the family. Her husband Prince Rahim's grandfather was married to silver screen icon Rita Hayworth.