Prince Harry's military career officially ends — see what's next for the royal

Prince Harry's army career is officially over. After more than a decade of full-time military service, the royal ended his career with the Army on Friday. The Prince, who has said it is a huge honor to have served his country during his time in the Armed Forces, is now preparing for a new chapter in his career.

Harry announced that he was leaving the Army in March, saying it was a "really tough decision." After the announcement was made, the 30-year-old was seconded to the Australian Defence Force where he spent a month working alongside colleagues in a number of regiments in Sydney, Darwin and Australia.

Prince Harry ended his military career on Friday Photo: Getty Images

As we previously revealed, Harry is set to travel to Africa at the end of June to spend three months working on front-line conservation projects. While it means he will miss the christening of his niece Princess Charlotte, Harry's trip will see him visit Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania and Botswana to learn about environmental education programs and see up close the importance of protecting Africa's natural heritage.

Additionally, Harry will spend time working with wildlife protection experts, including a team of rangers who respond to reports of poaching attacks on elephants and rhinos.

Harry will spend three months in Africa this summer Photo: Getty Images

Wherever possible, Harry will be living in the same accommodation as his colleagues and following the same shift patterns with limited downtime. Following the three-month trip, Harry will return to London, where he plans to work as a volunteer with the Personnel Recovery Unit of London district this autumn. TheQueen's grandson will assist soldiers with their rehabilitation after being wounded or injured in service.

Harry has said he will always be involved in the service of military personnel Photo: Getty Images

Harry has said that work in the service of military personnel throughout the Commonwealth will be a permanent feature of his royal and charitable duties for the rest of his life. Indeed the Invictus Games, which Harry spearheaded in 2014, will continue his mission to raise awareness of the issues facing wounded servicemen and women around the world.

While Harry's military career has come to a close, the work he has done over the last 10 years has not gone unrecognized. General Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of the General Staff said that Harry had "achieved much in his ten years as a soldier. He has been at the forefront throughout his service."