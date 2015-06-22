Prince William celebrates Father's Day and his birthday

This year's Father's Day was extra special in the British royal family's household as Prince William not only became a father of two following Princess Charlotte's birth on May 2, but he also turned 33. Sunday marks the Prince's second Father's Day and his wife, Kate Middleton, will probably aim to make it twice as special as last time.

Prince William will be celebrating his birthday on Father's Day Photo: Getty Images

Royal watchers will remember William's first Father's Day, which he spent taking part in a charity polo match, cheered on by his son Prince George and Kate. It was then that playful George was seen taking his first tentative steps, holding on to his mom's hands before showing off his walking skills in his first official solo portrait, released for his first birthday on July 19.

It will be the Prince's second Father's Day, but first with Princess Charlotte Photo: Kensington Palace

The day will also hold extra significance for William's in-laws, Michael and Carole Middleton, who mark their 35th wedding anniversary on June 21. It is not known if the families will get together for a joint celebration, but it will no doubt be a special day.

Michael and Carole Middleton celebrated their wedding anniversary on June 21 Photo: Getty Images

William and Kate's private celebrations will be a stark contrast from last weekends, when the couple took Prince George to his first Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday and to his second polo match on Sunday.

George charmed the crowds at the Trooping the Colour parade. Wearing the same light blue outfit that Prince William wore at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade in 1984, the 23-month-old appeared in the arms of his father, looking delighted to be a part of the royal action.

Prince George took part in his first Trooping the Colour last weekend Photo: Getty Images

The youngster gave an adorable wave at the throngs of royal fans who had gathered at the Palace's gates for the grand occasion, causing a huge roar of delight.

The following day, the little Prince stole the show at a polo match in Gloucestershire as he turned the sports field into his own personal playground.

Prince William, Kate and George attended the polo match last Sunday Photo: Getty Images

He could be seen playing and dancing with his mom Kate, while dad William and uncle Prince Harry took part in the sport.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte has remained out of the public eye except for a set of adorable photos released that were taken by the Duchess and showed the sweet bond between the George and his newborn sister.