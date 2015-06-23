Exclusive: Prince George helps grandfather Prince Charles plant trees

Prince George has a green thumb. Thanks to the almost 2-year-old, Highgrove House, Prince Charles' country estate is now home to two new special additions. The youngster helped his granddad plant two new trees on the grounds of the heir to the throne's country retreat.

This week's HELLO! magazine has exclusive details of the plantings done by the duo at the Gloucestershire property, which Charles bought in 1980.

Prince George and Prince Charles have been spending some quality time together Photo: Getty Images

Charles enjoys spending his time keeping up appearances of the Highgrove gardens which are visited each year by more than 30,000 people. HELLO! spoke to one visitor who described the Prince of Wales as "obviously very proud of Prince George."

Prince George has been in the public eye more than ever recently. Since becoming a big brother to new baby, Princess Charlotte – whom he visited in hospital – the toddler Prince has been seen several more times by royal fans.

Prince Charles and his grandson have been gardening at Highgrove House Photo: Getty Images

He stole hearts with his royal wave as he was enjoying the displays at Trooping the Colour – and the following day showed his love of rough and tumble as he enjoyed running around the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire with his cousins.

Under the watchful eye of his mom Kate Middleton, little George was joined by his second cousins, Mia Tindall and Savannah and Isla Phillips, who frolicked on the sidelines as George's father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry played a game of their own at the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo.

Part of the royal family spent a day watching Princes William and Harry take part in a polo match Photo: Getty Images

On Sunday, the Duke of Cambridge celebrated his second Father's Day – which also happened to be his 33rd birthday. The royal spent the significant day privately with his son and newborn daughter Princess Charlotte.

Royal watchers are no doubt looking forward to the next family gathering - Charlotte's christening, which will be held on Sunday July 5 in Sandringham – at the same church where Princess Diana was christened in August 1961.

