Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are honeymooning in Fiji

What does a newly married royal couple do after having a lavish wedding? They go on a lavish vacation, of course! Swedish newspaperAftonbladet shares that Prince Carl Philip and his new wife Princess Sofia of Sweden are celebrating their recent marriage with a romantic honeymoon in Fiji.

The couple reportedly left Stockholm for the secluded getaway just hours after their wedding reception ended on June 13, flew business class with layovers in Britain and Switzerland before arriving in Los Angeles, then boarded another flight to Fiji. Carl Philip and Sofia traveled via a private aircraft to their luxury resort on one of Fiji's small islands.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are on honeymoon in Fiji Photo: Getty Images

The Swedish Royal Court has declined to comment on where the newlyweds are spending their honeymoon, but it is believed they will return to Sweden on Thursday following a 12 day break. The Prince, who has raced in the Scandinavia Touring Car Championship for two years, is due to participate in a twilight event at Mantorp Park in Sweden on Thursday.

The couple tied the knot on June 13 Photo: Getty Images

The couple will also have the opportunity to meet their new nephew Prince Nicolas when they return home. Carl Philip's younger sister Princess Madeleine welcomed her son on June 15 just two days after attending the wedding. The newlyweds will also join his family for Crown Princess Victoria's birthday celebration on July 14.

Carl Philip and Sofia said their vows in a stunning wedding ceremony at the royal chapel in Stockholm on June 13. The couple were joined by their close friends, family and a host of European royalty including the Prince Edward andCountess of Wessex for their special day.

The first official portraits of the newlyweds were released by the Swedish royal household, Kungahuset, just 24 hours later. One snapshot shows the elated newlyweds standing arm-in-arm with another, while other family-based portraits depict Sofia and Carl Philip with their parents and siblings shortly after their wedding ceremony.