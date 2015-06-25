Sarah Ferguson's male companion revealed: meet Manuel Fernandez

Sarah Ferguson is no stranger to events, but the man she's been bringing to them recently certainly is, until now.The gorgeous gentleman on the arm of the Duchess of York is Spanish businessman Manuel Fernandez, who works across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The two were first photographed together in May this year, as they caught the attention of the cameras at the Cannes Film Festival when they arrived together in a luxury yacht with other friends.

Sarah Ferguson and Manual Fernandez Photo: Getty Images



The couple posed together and enjoyed the evening at Cap- Eden-Roc hotel, before days later traveling to Asturias, via Madrid, together.

What else do we know about this handsome gent? He began his professional career in the British army in an infantry regiment but then went to the world of business. He is also the founder and CEO of independent film company Braveheart Films.

Sadly, Manuel has been in the news in recent years after his sister, Maria, was murdered by her ex-partner. He went on to campaign against gender violence, and he welcomed a decision by the British Court of Appeal to uphold the right of courts in England and Wales to impose life sentences on offenders who commit the most serious crimes.





The pair arrived by yacht to the Cannes film festival in May Photo: Getty Images



Since divorcing Prince Andrew in 1996, Sarah's love life has been subject to much speculation. To this day she remains incredibly close to her ex husband. The pair turned Ascot into a family day out this year, looking in high spirits as they chatted and laughed with their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Sarah and Andrew regularly go on holiday together with their girls. Speaking in an interview with the Telegraph in January, Sarah revealed: "The York family is a tight unit. We've always been a tight unit."