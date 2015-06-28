Prince William and Kate have Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over for tea

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed some very special guests over the weekend – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The royal couple invited the Hollywood superstars to afternoon tea at their Kensington Palace apartment to discuss one of William's passions, the fight against the illegal wildlife trade.

This was the first time that the two couples had met, and reportedly the foursome got on so well that the actor and actress stayed for longer than planned.

Brad and Angelina even brought a gift for newborn Princess Charlotte, who is now 7 weeks old.

Prince William and Kate were "so excited" to meet their Hollywood guests on Friday Photo: Getty Images

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pitt at Kensington Palace on Friday afternoon," a palace spokesperson confirmed to HELLO!. "They discussed their shared interest in combatting the illegal wildlife trade."

Another insider told Us Weekly that William and Kate, both 33, were "really excited" about welcoming their guests, and even waited outside their palatial home, Apartment 1A, to greet the married actor, 51 and actress, 40.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie "got on splendidly" with the royal couple Photo: Getty Images

"Brad and Angelina spent much longer with the Duke and Duchess than planned," the source told Us Weekly, which originally reported the story. "They ended up staying for almost a few hours."

The Hollywood couple flew into London Friday morning ahead of Angelina's meeting on Monday with the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office where she plans to discuss the end to war zone sexual violence at a lunch.

The star couple brought a gift for newborn Princess Charlotte Photo credit: Duchess of Cambridge