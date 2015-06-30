The secret to Prince George's amazing hair (and how you can buy it)

While Kate Middleton may be the world's inspiration for fashion and hairstyles, it's actually her father-in-law Prince Charles who is helping to change the beauty industry. Famed hair stylist Daniel Galvin Jr. tells HELLO! about how his affinity with the environmentally-conscious first-in-line to the throne has inspired many of his natural products – and tells us which royals, from the Duchess of Cornwall to Prince George, have tried them out.

Daniel, whose brand Galvin & Galvin has just released a new line of organic baby products, explains his relationship with the Prince began in 2001 when his shampoo caught the attention of the Queen's eldest son. "I was called over to Buckingham Gate, and I thought, 'God I wonder what they're going to ask?'" Daniel tells HELLO!. "They said Prince Charles was a big fan of your ginger and lime shampoo. Then in 2003 I was asked to become an ambassador to his trust." At his London salon, he has run a program called Head Start for underprivileged and deprived kids for the Prince's Trust.

Charles and Daniel have celebrated many occasions together Photo: Pool Burns photography

Since then the hair guru has worked with "the boss", as Daniel affectionately calls him, to help raise money for The Prince of Wales Foundation, a U.S.-based organization created by Prince Charles in 1997 that raises money for sustainable charities around the country.

Over the past decade this partnership has allowed Daniel to visit the Prince – who is a famously strong proponent for the environment and conservation – at his home in Highgrove, where the stylist finds plenty of inspiration. "I love going to Highgrove and looking at the herbs and flowers. I'll find a flower, cold press it, put it in a bottle and it's magic," he adds. "And when I see HRH my hands still get a bit clammy. I always love talking with the boss because he's very knowledgeable and passionate about organic ingredients."

Prince Charles' gardens at Highgrove inspired Daniel Photo: Getty Images

The fourth-generation hairdresser even developed a high-end line of products based on the smells of the Charles' private estate, called Highgrove Baby. "We believe we have created the finest and most gentle collection of baby products on the market today," says Daniel.

They gave out 200 limited edition baskets and, when asked whether or not Prince George was a recipient of one, Daniel only hints: "Well the first number started at two, so where did the first one go?"

While the hamper now retails for $300, Daniel's more cost-friendly line Dubble Trubble for kids is still a favorite of the royal family. "The Duchess of Cornwall said all my grandchildren are big fans of Dubble Trubble," he adds. "I was quite overwhelmed by that."

VIEW PHOTOS AS A GALLERY

Camilla revealed her grandchildren love Dubble Trubble products Photo: Getty Images

The Dubble Trubble collection is available at Target stores and includes the Banana Berry 2 in 1 Shampoo & Body Wash ($4.99).

Photo: Target.com