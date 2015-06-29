Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi to Queen Letizia: The week's best royal style

This week the European royals embraced a summer wardrobe full of classic silhouettes and pretty patterns as they stepped out to make the most of the sunshine. From Queen Letizia of Spain's eye-catching printed trousers to Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece's little black shirtdress, we take a look at the week's best royal style.

First off, though, a glance at one of Monaco's most stylish royals, 28-year-old Charlotte Casiraghi, who swapped her equestrian outfits for a pair of cool looks – including a halter-neck minidress – during a horseriding event on the French Riviera.

Charlotte Casiraghi (center) shows off a leggy look in Monte Carlo Photo: Palais Princier de Monaco

Like her fellow Mediterranean royal Charlotte, Spain's Queen Letizia is also renowned for her fashion-forward ensembles and this week was no exception – the elegant royal perfected daytime chic as she joined husband King Felipe VI at the Forum Impulsa at the Auditori of Girona.

Queen Letizia of Spain Photo: Getty Images

The mother-of-two wowed in a tailored black blazer paired with loose printed black-and-white pants. Her accessories complemented her look perfectly as she chose trendy studded heels paired with a chic clutch bag which clashed fashionably with her pants.

Belgium's Queen Mathilde Photo: Getty Images

Queen Mathilde of Belgium showed off her own style credentials as she and King Philippe headed to the Bund in Shanghai as part of their visit to China. The stylish royal wowed in a red dress which she paired with a matching hat, completing the look with nude stilettos and a matching box clutch bag.

Meanwhile, in England, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal kept things simple and chic for the Vogue and Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party at The Orangery in London, pairing her button-down shirtdress with simple tan leather sandals.

