Princess Charlotte baptism: Will she wear Prince George's gown?

The outfit that Princess Charlotte is likely to wear at her christening this Sunday is interwoven with eight generations of royal history. If her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton follow tradition, their daughter will be the latest Windsor baby to be seen in the beautiful lace confection, which is a replica of the one used by Queen Victoria's children.

It's expected that Princess Charlotte will wear it since her brother Prince George also wore the gown, which was created by Queen Elizabeth's personal dresser Angela Kelly after the original became too fragile for use.

Baby Princess Charlotte will be christened this Sunday, July 5 Photo: Getty Images

At the ceremony in October 2013, George looked adorable held by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, at the service in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. A team of seamstresses had spent hours recreating the intricate bows and high collars of the original.

The Victorian version was made of Honiton lace over ivory Spitalfields silk and was modelled on the dress worn by the Queen on her marriage to Prince Albert in 1840. The sovereign commissioned it after the birth of her daughter Victoria the following year.

Prince George wore the gown for his baptism in 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Worn by a record 62 babies, including the current Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, the gown was handwashed in spring water after each airing and then packed away. In 2004, it was put out of service for good.

James Viscount Severn, the son of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex was the first royal baby to wear the new one. Further appearances followed at the baptisms of Peter Phillips' children Savannah and Isla.

It's thought the date for Charlotte's special day has been chosen so the celebration takes place before her great-grandmother leaves for her annual summer holiday in Balmoral.

It will take place near Prince William and Kate's home Anmer Hall and will also have a connection to his mother. The family will gather in St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham where Princess Diana was also christened.