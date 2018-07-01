Princess Diana: 10 most inspiring quotes from the 'people's princess'

Princess Diana would have turned 57 on July 1. While often remembered for her sense of style, her hands-on and loving approach to parenting her two young sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and tragic death at the age of 36, she also had a wit and wisdom beyond her years.

Take this quote of hers, for example: "They say it is better to be poor and happy than rich and miserable, but how about a compromise like moderately rich and just moody?" And there are many more quips where that came from.

Photo: Getty Images

Diana, who married Prince Charles at the age of 20 in a ceremony watched worldwide by more than 750 million people, grew up in the public eye but was determined to be her own person, embrace her own ideal of what it meant to live to its fullest and pass those values along to her sons.

She believed in giving back and passing on her positive energy, and she made the world stand up and take notice when she spoke passionately about the world at large, family and love.

Here is a collection of some of her most in inspiring — and often amusing — words of wisdom:

1. "Family is the most important thing in the world."

Photo: Getty Images



2. "They say it is better to be poor and happy than rich and miserable, but how about a compromise like moderately rich and just moody?"

3. "Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you."

Photo: Getty Images

4. "The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other."

5. "When you are happy you can forgive a great deal."

6. "Everyone of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves."

Photo: Getty Images



7. "I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head."

Photo: Getty Images

8. "I don’t want expensive gifts; I don’t want to be bought. I have everything I want. I just want someone to be there for me, to make me feel safe and secure."

Photo: Getty Images

9. "People think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer. Actually, a fulfilling job is better for me."

10. "If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love."

No one could have said it better, Diana.