Princess Charlotte's commemorative christening coin unveiled

The Royal Mint has unveiled the design for Princess Charlotte's christening coin, which has been approved by her proud parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Queen and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The £5 ($8) coin - which was designed by respected engraver John Bergdahl, who also created Prince George's christening coin – is decorated with harp-playing cherubs encircled by lilies. A baroque-style oval frame at the centre of the coin bears the inscription, "To celebrate the Christening of Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge 2015."

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY





The Royal Mint have unveiled Princess Charlotte's christening coin Photo: The Royal Mint

The new coin will be available in silver, in keeping with the long-standing tradition to cross a newborn's hands with the metal to bestow good health and prosperity. It will also be made it gold to mark the royal celebration.



"These coins will be a fitting addition to The Royal Mint's long tradition of creating works of art to celebrate landmark events in the history of the Royal family," Shane Bissett, Director of Commemorative Coin and Medals at The Royal Mint said.



"It is entirely appropriate that we commemorate this significant occasion with the release of a special coin, just as we celebrated the christening of Prince George."









Little Princess Charlotte is being christened on July 5 Photo: Getty Images

Princess Charlotte's christening will take place on Sunday July 5 at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The 16th-century chapel holds a special place in Prince William's heart – his late mother Princess Diana was baptized there on August 30, 1961.



It has been confirmed that famed photographer Mario Testino will act as the official photographer for the christening. Following the announcement by Kensington Palace, the 60-year-old said he was "overwhelmed and honored" to have been chosen for the important role.



Of course it won't be the first time Mario has worked with the British royal family – he was the man behind William and Kate's beautiful engagement photographs.