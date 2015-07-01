Camilla Parker Bowles shows off her green thumb at flower charity event

Flower power! It seems like a love of flowers runs in the royal family. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Prince Charles have all showed off their green thumbs lately, and now the Duchess of Cornwall is joining in as well. Camilla made a visit to the Floral Angels charity on Wednesday where she learned to make a bouquet from recycled flowers. Clarence House took to their official Instagram account to show off the royal's creation.

"The team of volunteers from the Floral Angels charity showed The Duchess of Cornwall their creations at Clarence House today," a photo of the engagement was captioned.

The Duchess of Cornwall arranges a bouquet of flowers with the team from Floral Angels, a London charity that recycles donated flowers from weddings, events, florists and retailers to restyle them before being delivered to those in need within the community. A video posted by Clarence House (@clarencehouse) on Jul 1, 2015 at 2:42am PDT



Using donated flowers, the team created posies with recycled jam jars and tins, which are then distributed to communities in need. Camilla's bouquet will be donated to Maggie's Cancer Care Centre today, of which The Duchess is Patron.



Keeping with the flower theme, Camilla will also make her way to The Hampton Court Palace Flower Show where a flower "cake" has been created with 3,456 red begonias and ipomoea to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The Hampton Court Palace Flower Show has a cake with a difference to celebrate its 25th anniversary! This flower "cake" is made with 3,456 red begonias and ipomoea. The Duchess of Cornwall is visiting the event today. #RHSHampton A photo posted by Clarence House (@clarencehouse) on Jul 1, 2015 at 4:06am PDT





Meanwhile husband Prince Charles has been teaching grandson Prince George the family favorite pasttime as well. The youngster helped his granddad plant two new trees on the grounds of the heir to the throne's country retreat. Charles enjoys spending his time keeping up appearances of the Highgrove gardens which are visited each year by more than 30,000 people. HELLO! spoke to one visitor who described the Prince of Wales as "obviously very proud of Prince George."

Prince Charles recently planted trees with grandson Prince George Photo: Getty Images



And in May, Prince Harry shared a sweet moment with his grandmother at the opening of the Royal Chelsea Flower Show. As requested by Harry himself, the garden featured plants that are both native to the U.K. and Lesotho, where the charity operates, and the Prince enlisted the help of Matt Keightley, an award-winning landscape designer. Matt said: "[The royals] genuinely seemed interested and fascinated in the details. The royal family members were interested in how many of the plants are native to Lesotho. It was amazing to have so many of the royals."

Queen Elizabeth shared her passion for flowers with grandson Prince Harry Photo: Getty Images

The 89-year-old attends the flower show every year, which takes place on the grounds of the 17th-century retirement home for army veterans, the Chelsea Hospital. The relationship between the Queen and the show dates back as far as May 1952, and since then the monarch has visited the annual show on all but 12 occasions. It's a passion she has passed on to Harry, who first began attending in 2013, and for which the show saw a spike in ticket sales.