William and Kate submit plans for a new tennis court at Anmer Hall

It's no secret that Prince William and Kate Middleton are big tennis fans; they played opposite each other during the start of their romance as students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and are scheduled to appear again at Wimbledon next week. Now the royal couple are looking to secure a home advantage by submitting plans to revamp the tennis court at Anmer Hall.



Prince William and Kate have filed a planning application with the local council asking to relocate the tennis court at their rural English retreat, which was a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth. The couple are currently staying at the ten-bedroom Georgian home, enjoying family time with their new baby daughter Princess Charlotte and son Prince George.

The tennis court, which will have an AstroTurf surface and will replace an existing court that has fallen into disrepair, would be adjacent to Anmer Hall overlooking parks and ponds.



According to the application, the couple were advised by a landscape designer to move the site to provide more space around the court, and in doing so also "improve the views" they have from their house.

The royal couple have already carried out extensive work at the ten-bedroom property

William and Kate have already carried out extensive work on the 19th century home, including remaking a driveway, adding more trees and shrubs for added security, replacing roof tiles and converting a 'garden store' into living quarters.



Anmer Hall is one of 150 properties situated on Queen Elizabeth's 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and is just two miles east of Sandringham House, one of her favorite private residences.