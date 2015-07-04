Prince William and school friend Eddie Redmayne reunited at polo match

Prince William and Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne may have lost touch since their days as school friends at Eton College, but the pair were finally reunited at a polo match on Friday. Eddie and his wife Hannah Bagshawe headed to the 2015 Audi Polo Challenge to support the players, including the Duke of Cambridge, who was competing in the fundraising event.

Schoolmates Prince William and Eddie Redmayne, chatted at a polo match on Friday Photo: Getty Images

After the match was over, William went to greet the Theory of Everything star and Eddie took the opportunity to introduce his old school friend to new wife Hannah for the first time. The trio were soon laughing and chatting away during the sunny afternoon at Cambridge County Polo Club.

No doubt they had a lot to talk about, with recent months marking major milestones for both of them. Prince William has just welcomed his second child Princess Charlotte with wife Kate Middleton, with their daughter's royal's christening set to take place on Sunday.

Eddie introduced his wife Hannah to William for the first time Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile Eddie has also had a life-changing few months, from winning the Academy Award for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, to tying the knot with Hannah last December.

Eddie has previously spoken about his school days with Prince William, sharing his admiration for the royal.



Eddie and William played on the same rugby team at Eton Photo: Getty Images

"I'm pretty sure Will was more intimidating than I was," he told Loaded magazine. "I don't think I intimidated anyone in my life. I haven't seen him since school, but he was a lovely man."

The accomplished schoolboys also played on the same rugby team, he recalled, adding: "I always felt slightly sorry for Will because everyone wanted to tackle the future King of England. He took all the hits."