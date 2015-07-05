All the best moments from Princess Charlotte's christening

Prince William and Kate Middleton looked picture perfect with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they arrived for the tiny Princess' christening on Sunday. Marking the first time that they have appeared in public as a family of four, the royals were all smiles as they waved to well-wishers who had been waiting outside St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, where the ceremony took place.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY OF THE DAY'S BEST MOMENTS

William and Kate arrived at the church with Prince George and Princess Charlotte



Duchess Kate was radiant as ever in a cream Alexander McQueen dress coat and Jane Taylor hatas she pushed her daughter in a vintage Millson pram that was used by Queen Elizabeth for her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in the 1950s.

Princess Charlotte, in Queen Elizabeth's vintage stroller Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, little Prince George once again melted hearts around the world as he walked holding his dad's hand wearing Rachel Riley red shorts and a smocked white shirt - an almost identical outfit to the one that his dad had worn to meet little brother Prince Harry for the first time in 1984.



Kate carried Princess Charlotte into the church Photo: Getty Images



Princess Charlotte also looked adorable, dressed in the same beautiful lace christening gown that her older brother wore for his christening. The striking confection was created by the Queen's personal dresser Angela Kelly– it is a replica of the one used by Queen Victoria's children, after the original one became too fragile for use.

Queen Elizabeth chats with her great-grandson Photo: Getty Images

The newest British royal was surrounded by her family, who were all smiles as they arrived for the momentous occasion. Great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth looked elegant in a pink Angela Kellyoutfitas she and the Duke of Edinburgh made their way to the church while the crowds cheered on.



Kate's lookalike sister Pippa Photo: Getty Images

Proud grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton beamed as they arrived with their children Pippa and James, while Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall both waved to members of the publicwhile walking into the church.

Charlotte's five godparents Sophie Carter, James Meade, Adam Middleton, Laura Fellowes and Thomas van Straubenzee, made their first appearances since having been announced as godparents this morning.

One notable absence from the christening was Charlotte's doting uncle Prince Harry. The 30-year-old had to miss the ceremony as it coincided with his scheduled visit to Africa, where he is set to visit the continent for three months to pursue conservation work in his ongoing battle against the illegal trade of animal parts.