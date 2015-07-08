Video: Prince George calls Queen Elizabeth "nanny"

Though we only get to see Prince George on occasion, he manages to melt our hearts and pull off an adorable moment every time. While at his little sister Princess Charlotte's christening on Sunday, the tot was spotted chatting with his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and now a video has been released revealing he affectionately calls her "nanny."

The footage captured by The Mirror after the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham suggests that although the Queen is George's great-grandmother, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have decided to make things simple for the toddler.

Prince George was seen talking to the Queen after Princess Charlotte's christening Photo: Getty Images

In the 22-second clip George can be seen walking along holding his father's hand while Kate pushes Princess Charlotte in a vintage Millson pram. After the young Prince looks behind him to check that the rest of the family were on their way, Prince William can be heard reassuring him, saying: "You coming, they're all coming, we can go back to nanny's."

According to The Mirror, George refers to Carole Middleton as grandma, while William and his brother Prince Harry are known to call the Queen "granny," similar to George's affectionate term.

It is believed George refers to the Queen as "nanny" Photo: Getty Images

Prince George and his parents were making their first public appearance as a family of four at the christening, which came two months after Princess Charlotte's birth on May 2.

The youngster, who celebrates his second birthday on July 22, stole the show by waving to the crowds, peeking into his sister's pram and even having a typical toddler meltdown at one point. George looked as adorable as ever wearing a Rachel Riley smocked shirt and shorts set that marked an incredible resemblance to the outfit William wore to meet Prince Harry for the first time in 1984. Proving "the Prince George effect" is as powerful as ever, the outfit sold out within 24 hours of the christening.

While George is still adapting to his new role as a big brother, a British betting shop has already opened bets on when William and Kate will announce baby number three, with 2016 being favorite with the bookmakers.