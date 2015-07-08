Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Wimbledon: see the pics

Prince William and Kate Middleton are back in royal action as they've had a busy couple of weeks with Trooping the Colour, taking in a polo match and celebrating Princess Charlotte's christening. On Wednesday, the couple took some time off from parenting duties to step out for a day out Wimbledon.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are regular attendees of the London tennis tournament, were spotted taking their seats in the Royal Box to watch some of the day's quarter-final matches on Centre Court, cheering on Britain's Andy Murray as he took on Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

Kate and William made their return to Wimbledon on Wednesday Photo: WireImage

Tennis fan Kate, who has played the sport from a young age and competed against William at university, won plaudits from fashion fans for her impeccable court-side style. The Duchess made her much-awaited appearance in a red, knee-length dress. She teamed the bright outfit with her favorite nude shoes and showed off her gorgeous new hairstyle – shorter hair and a side fringe.

Kate, 33, welcomed her and Prince William's second child in May, but the mom-of-two showed no signs of sleepless nights and kept her make-up natural.

WATCH Welcome back to The Championships, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge #Wimbledonhttp://t.co/F3aCebBBq9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2015



Sitting on the edge of their seats, William and Kate eagerly watched the match and were pictured cheering and applauding. At one point, they were slightly grimacing as the action heated up.

Other famous spectators spotted in attendance included William's friend David Beckham, whom he has worked with for his United for Wildlife campaigns. The retired soccer player was joined by his second son Romeo, both looking suave in matching blue suits.

The Duchess used to play tennis opposite William at university, where their romance began Photo: WireImage

Earlier in the week, Kate's younger siblings James and Pippa Middleton also attended Wimbledon, although they were seated separately. James made a rare appearance with his girlfriend-of-two years Donna Air, and the couple were seen chatting and laughing throughout the matches, while Pippa enjoyed the day out with friends.

The Middletons are regular fans of the tennis tournament, and Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton also made an appearance.

Last year William and Kate visited Wimbledon twice. The Duke and Duchess watched Andy Murray once again as he lost to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the men's singles quarter-final match. A few days later, they made their return to watch Roger Federer play Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final.

William and Kate's most recent outing to Wimbledon came just a few days after the Cambridges made their first high-profile appearance as a family-of-four, stepping out for the christening of baby Princess Charlotte with their older son Prince George.