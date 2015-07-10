Prince William joins Queen Elizabeth for Battle of Britain anniversary

It's been quite a week for the British royals, who recently celebrated the christening of Princess Charlotte on July 5. Now, members of the family are getting together again to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Britain. Queen Elizabethstood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10 along with Prince Philip and Prince William to watch a majestic fly-pastfor theBattle of Britain 75th anniversary in remembrance of one of the most pivotal battles of WW2.

Thousands of spectators and pedestrians looked to the skies as Spitfires, Hurricanes and modern-day Typhoons cruised over central London. Among the guests invited to witness the flypast at Buckingham Palace were six surviving pilotsfrom the Battle of Britain.

The Queen watched the flypast with senior members of the royal family, including Prince William Photo: Getty Images



The Battle of Britain was the German air force's attempt to gain air superiority over the RAF – their ultimate failure was one of the turning points of the war, and prevented Germany from invading Britain. The battle lasted throughout the summer of 1940. It was the first major battle in history fought entirely in the air and was the first significant strategic defeat for the Nazis in World War II.

Squadron Leader Duncan Mason, who led the flypast in a Spitfire, said: "For us, taking part today was an incredible honor."

The flypast was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Britain Photo: Getty Images



He added: "Events like these don't often happen, but today gave us – the RAF and the nation – the opportunity to commemorate and recognize extraordinary feats 75 years ago. Knowing six Battle of Britain veteran pilots were watching us flying the same aircraft they won the battle in was humbling, and I hope we did them proud."

The Queen watched the commemorative flypast on the same balcony where her father George VI and Queen Elizabeth stood to greet delighted crowds onVE Day on May 8 1945, signaling the end of World War II in Europe.