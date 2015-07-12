Prince Albert marks 10 years on throne with Princess Charlene and twins

Prince Albert marked his 10 years as Monaco's ruler over the weekend. The 57-year-old was joined for the momentous occasion by his beautiful wife Princess Charlene and their young twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Princess Charlene showed her support for her husband of four years by taking to the stage to give a speech. The South African beauty, who was the picture of glamour in a pale pink dress and over-sized shades, surprised locals by addressing them in French for the first time publicly. "[Prince] Albert I was the Explorer, Rainier III was the Prince-Builder, and you are the Prince of Hearts, of my heart," she said as Albert wiped away tears.

Princess Charlene looked the epitome of glamour Photo: Getty Images

The 37-year-old then made the way for her husband to speak, and warmly embraced her Prince Charming. Before he continued with his address, he started: "They told me you had a surprise for me today. But that ..."

Their 7-month-old tots also caused a fresh round of excitement when they were spotted observing the action from a balcony, safely out of the sun's heat. Little Gabriella looked adorable in a summery pink dress, while her nanny carried her and kept her entertained. Her younger brother Jacques slept peacefully in his nanny's arms, blissfully unaware of the commotion he and Gabriella were causing among royal fans. Their parents also gladly accepted baptism gifts on behalf of the people of Monaco from Cartier for them. Among the presents: a 1925 Cartier belt buckle brooch (for Gabriella) and a Cartier tank watch gifted by the mayor of Monaco, Georges Marsan.

Baby Jacques peacefully slept while older sister Gabriella watched the action from a balcony Photo: Getty Images

Charlene and Albert's young twins, who were born on 10 December of last year and christened in May, weren't the only young royals stealing the show. Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo's 2-year-old son Sasha was also spotted in attendance.

The fair-haired boy was looked after by his parents and doting grandmother Princess Caroline and at one point was sweetly pictured clapping along with the crowd. Sasha, who dressed in red and white striped shorts, a shirt and white sandals, melted hearts with his rare appearance.

Sasha looked on as his great uncle Prince Albert addressed the crowd Photo: Getty Images

Other members of Monaco's royal family who stepped out to support Prince Albert included his sister Princess Stephanie and her children Pauline and Louis Ducruet, and Princess Caroline's other children Pierre and Charlotte Casiraghi.

Pierre was accompanied by his stunning fiancée Beatrice Borromeo, whom he will marry in the next few weeks in the bride's native Italy – no doubt the next big event for Monaco's royal family.