Queen Máxima, King Willem-Alexander spend day with girls on the beach

The Dutch royal family had some fun in the sun over the weekend. Queen Máxima along with King Willem-Alexander and their three adorable daughters posed for several official family photos to welcome the summer months.

Máxima, 44, looked as radiant as ever. The Argentina-born beauty wore a black and white patterned top by Tory Burch and casual black trousers that she rolled up for the beach photoshoot. The family had chosen the sandy shores of Meijendel beach in Wassenaar, The Hague for this year's location.

The Dutch royals headed to Meijendel beach in The Hague for the photoshoot Photo: Getty Images

Máxima and Willem-Alexander's three daughters – Princesses Catharina-Amalia, Alexia and Ariane – all played a starring role in the photocall and shared the spotlight with their famous parents. Royal watchers were able to see how much the children had grown in the past year and how they took after their mom and dad in different ways.

Máxima and her youngest, 8-year-old Ariane, shared a particularly sweet moment when the queen was pictured helping her daughter roll up her trousers and hugged her from behind.

The family were clearly in high spirits, donning casual and relaxed clothing and opting to go barefoot for the photos. They were joined by their pet dogs Skipper and Nala, who looked to be enjoying the excursion as much as the royals.

Willem-Alexander, 48, took the lead and threw balls around for the dogs to play while his three children ran along the beach and dipped in and out of the waves.

Máxima looked as radiant as ever in a patterned top and trousers Photo: Getty Images

While the three princesses are off school for the summer months, Máxima and Willem-Alexander's schedules are still packed with royal engagements. Just last week, the Queen opened a nursing center in the village of Nieuwolda and also attended the launch of Leontien House, a center that provides support to people with eating disorders. The week before that Máxima jetted to the other side of the world to the Philippines for a three-day official visit.