Prince William praises Kate Middleton, calls Charlotte 'little joy of heaven'

Prince William may be back to work to as an air ambulance pilot, but returning home is all the sweeter as a family of four. Upon arriving to his first day on the job, he opened up about his family and his incredible wife Kate Middleton. The couple recently welcomed their second child Princess Charlotte in May – and juggling two children under the age of 2 has certainly been no easy feat.

Speaking about Charlotte, who is a younger sister to the couple's first-born Prince George, William told the BBC: "It has been fantastic and she has been a little joy of heaven. But at the same time it is more responsibility, looking after two little ones, especially when George is around. He's a little monkey."

"Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother," said Prince William of his wife Photo: Mario Testino

The Duke of Cambridge added: "It is fantastic having a lovely little family, and I am so thrilled. And Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her."

When asked whether he and Kate, both 33, would consider having a third child, William said: "We've only just had the second one. You never know what is going to happen in the future."

The second-in-line to the throne mentioned that it was difficult to leave home in the mornings and say goodbye to his wife and children, just as any other father would find.

Prince George is a "little monkey", said the Duke of his first-born Photo: Getty Images

William began his first shift with the East Anglian Air Ambulance on Monday morning at 7 a.m., at Cambridge Airport. His job will cover Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire. The Duke had to complete a civilian pilot course followed by a 999-response training course in order to take up his new role. His first incident happened just over two hours into the job at 9:20 a.m. "Nothing ever prepares you that well for what you are going to see," he said.

The Queen's grandson, who was formerly an RAF Search and Rescue pilot, described his new job as a "natural progression" that allowed him to use the "same sort of skills."

William began his first shift as an air ambulance pilot on Monday Photo: Getty Images

"I feel doing a job like this really helps with grounding the core of what I am trying to become," he said. "Just trying to be a good guy, trying to do what you can, trying be a decent individual, thoughtful – qualities in people that you would want to be associated with."

The Prince is donating his full salary to the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity.