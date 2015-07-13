Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's PDA during Robbie Williams' concert

What a way to celebrate a decade on the thrown! Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene appeared happier than ever together as they culminated the weekend festivities with a concert by Robbie Williams at the Monaco Palace. The couple embraced and shared a kiss while they enjoyed the special performance.

The royals had earlier appeared on stage to announce Robbie's performance before taking to their seats, where they were treated to a rendition of some of his greatest hits including "Let Me Entertain You" and "Angels."

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene shared a kiss during the concert Photo: Getty Images

Clearly enjoying his celebrations in honor of his 10 years as Monaco's monarch, Prince Albert got to his feet and danced alongside his wife throughout the evening. He was not the only one who enjoyed the concert; Robbie later tweeted his thanks to the royal couple on behalf of himself and his wife Ayda.

"Congratulations Prince Albert & Princess Charlene: thank you for having us, what a magical evening @GrimaldiPrince", he tweeted.

The concert capped off a weekend of celebrations held in Prince Albert's honor. On Saturday, Princess Charlene showed her support for her husband of four years by taking to the stage to give a speech in French, in which she declared that Albert is "the Prince of Hearts, of my heart".

The royal couple held hands while they introduced Robbie Williams Photo: Getty Images

The 57-year-old was visibly moved by his wife's loving words and embraced her on stage before giving his own address to the crowd. Charlene and Albert's young twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella unknowingly stole the show throughout the address when they were spotted observing the action from a balcony in the arms of their nannies.