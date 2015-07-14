Prince Harry bringing the Invictus Games to the USA

Prince Harry is making his way back to the states. He has announced that the next Invictus Games will take place in Orlando, Florida from May 8 to May 12, 2016 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The games will see wounded servicemen and women from around the world compete in a variety of sporting events, from wheelchair basketball to road cycling. Harry – who is the patron and driving force behind the Invictus Games – said he hoped America wouldset the bar "even higher" than London, which staged the inaugural competition last year.

The Prince, 30, made the announcement in a video message recorded before he left the U.K. for Africa, where he is working as a wildlife conservation volunteer over the summer.

Prince Harry has announced that the 2016 Invictus Games will be held in Orlando Photo: Getty Images



The inaugural Invictus Games in London last September saw over 400 competitors from 13 nations compete in nine different sports. In his message, Harry said he was delighted that Invictus' inspirational message was being spread further afield.



"As I've continued to work with wounded servicemen and women, I regularly seethe power of the soldiers' stories to inspire others," said the royal, who officially left the Armed Forces last month. "For every competitor last September, there are hundreds of others around the world who would benefit from having the same opportunity."

He continued: "I wanted other cities and countries to look at the competition – what it meant to those taking part and those who saw it – and take up the challenge for the next Invictus Games. I am absolutely delighted that the United States has taken up the challengeand will host the next Invictus Games in 2016. I have no doubt that the USA will set the bar even higher than London did and put on a great show," he added. "No pressure!"

Invictus Games Foundation announcement from InVision Communications on Vimeo.