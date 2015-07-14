Sweden's Princess Estelle is extra cute for mom Princess Victoria's birthday

Sweden's Princess Estelle certainly stole the show with her mini umbrella during Princess Victoria's 38th birthday celebration on Tuesday. The adorable 3-year-old waved to the crowds as she joined her mom and dad Prince Danielfor the family celebrations.

In keeping with tradition, the Swedish royals had traveled to their official summer residence of Solliden Palace on the island of Ӧland, where they usually mark Victoria's birthday.

Princess Estelle with her parents at the birthday celebrations Photo: REX

The family were joined by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia for the celebrations, which saw them greet members of the public gathered outside the palace with gifts and cards for Princess Victoria. Estelle was also joined by her nanny Katie, who carried the tot around and watched on as she was amused with her umbrella.

Birthday girl Victoria dressed up for the occasion in a floral tea dress and pink cardigan with her brunette hair tied back into a bun. Meanwhile Estelle looked as sweet as ever. the little girl stepped out in a pretty blue dress and cardigan paired with white tights and a colorful beaded necklace.

The youngster held onto her mother's hand as they greeted well-wishers before walking around the grounds clutching the blue umbrella, which she playfully tried to hide under as she sat on the grass. The birthday girl even wore the necklace seen earlier on her daughter.

Princess Estelle kept occupied with her umbrella outside Solliden Palace Photo: Getty Images

Estelle was last seen playing a starring role in the wedding of her uncle Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist on June 13. The princess acted as a bridesmaid during the spectacular ceremony, which was held at the royal chapel in Stockholm.

The newlyweds are not expected to attend Princess Victoria's birthday dinner on Tuesday evening. The couple made their first public appearance since returning from their romantic honeymoon in Fiji on Saturday, when Sofia supported her husband while he competed in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championships in Falkenberg.