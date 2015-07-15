Prince Carl Philip and Sofia make official debut at Victoria's birthday party

Married life clearly agrees with Prince Carl Philip and his new wife Princess Sofia, who joined the rest of the Swedish royal family on Tuesday for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden’s birthday celebrations. It marked their first official public appearance as husband and wife just one month after their lavish nuptials in Stockholm's Royal Palace.

Prince Carl Philip and his new wife joined his sister Princess Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill to celebrate their sister's birthday Photo: Getty Images

Carl Philip was dashing in a grey suit, with Sofia – dressed in a knee-length dress with a black skirt and white embroidered top – by his side. The couple is clearly still on a high after recently returning from their romantic 12-day honeymoon on one of Fiji’s small islands.

Over the weekend, the handsome prince won the Scandinavian Touring Car Championships. After a spray of celebratory champagne, Carl Philip rushed to receive the best prize of all, a kiss from his long-time love.

Carl Philip's sister Princess Madeleine was in an equally sunny mood, just one month after giving birth to a baby boy. Glowing in a cream top and jacket, and light yellow patterned trousers, she held a pretty bouquet as she sat alongside her American-British husband, banker Chris O'Neill.

The last time the Swedish royals were together was at Carl Philip and Sofia’s wedding, with Madeleine heavily pregnant. The new little bundle of joy, a baby boy called Nicolas Paul Gustaf, managed to hold off his arrival until two days after his uncle’s big day.

Crown Princess Victoria was joined by her entire family for her birthday celebration Photo: Getty Images

On Tuesday, in keeping with tradition, the Swedish royals traveled to their official summer residence of Solliden Palace on the island of Ӧland, where they usually mark Princess Victoria's birthday.

Princess Estelle delighted onlookers at her mother's birthday celebrations Photo: Getty Images

The royal birthday girl was joined not only by her siblings, but by her husband Prince Daniel and the couple's adorable 3-year-old daughter Princess Estelle.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were also there for their daughter's festivities, and greeted members of the public who had gathered outside the palace with gifts and cards for Victoria.