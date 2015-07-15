The Royal Mint releases limited edition coin for Prince George's birthday

In celebration of Prince George's second birthday next week, the Royal Mint will release a limited edition commemorative £5 coin – about $7.80 – featuring the legend of St George and the dragon. Just 7,500 sterling silver coins have been minted in honour of the toddler Prince's birthday on July 22, and have been given the seal of approval from his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.



The coin – priced at £80, or around $125 – bears a contemporary image of St George battling the dragon by esteemed artist Christopher Le Brun. The other side features the current portrait of Her Majesty the Queen by Jody Clark.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE





The commemorative £5 coin bears an image of St George and the dragon





St George is a familiar figure on British coinage. He first appeared on coins issued during the reign of Henry VII. The classic St George and the dragon image was created by Benedetto Pistrucci in 1817 and has graced the coins of almost every monarch since George III.



"The choice of the St George design to honour Prince George's birthday is an apt one – the name George has long had links with the British monarchy and its coinage, there having been six kings of that name during the Royal Mint's 1,000 year history," commented Shane Bissett, director of commemorative coin and bullion at the Royal Mint.

Prince George will celebrate his second birthday on 22 July

"The choice of a silver £5 coin is significant too as the tradition of crossing the palm of a newborn baby with silver is a way to wish them wealth and good health throughout their life."



Prince George's birth, his christening and his first birthday were all marked with commemorative coins, and earlier this month, the Royal Mint unveiled a special commemorative coin to mark the christening of his baby sister Princess Charlotte.