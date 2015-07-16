Prince Harry 'showing great enthusiasm' on three-month trip to Africa

It has been three weeks into Prince Harry's three-month trip to Africa and so far so good. The 30-year-old has already been heavily involved in working on front-line conservation projects, and he has met with Pohamba Shifeta, Minister of Environment and Tourism, in Namibia's Etosha National Park for an informal meeting to discuss conservation issues earlier in the week.

According to Pohamba, Prince Harry showed great enthusiasm and support for their efforts to combat rhino poaching after a spate of incidents in the country. The Prince reportedly also met with community leaders surrounding the park, where 41 poachers have been arrested during the increased security operation.





Prince Harry is currently in Namibia Photo: Getty Images

The Minister said Harry was very down to earth and friendly throughout his visit, and was very interested in the approach Namibia had taken towards resolving conservation issues. Harry has already visited Save the Rhino and Desert Lion projects in the Kunene region and is set to continue his trip with visits to South Africa, Tanzania and Botswana over the next two months.

He will spend time working with wildlife protection experts as well as working alongside Zimbabwe-born Dr. Pete Morkel, who is helping to combat threats to the black rhino.

Prince Harry announced the second Invictus Games on Tuesday Photo: Getty Images

Speaking during his recent New Zealand tour, Harry said the trip fulfilled one of his dreams. "For me, it's three months of hard grafting, working with animals," he shared. "To actually get the chance to embed myself with the top vet in southern Africa, travel with him for three weeks and every job he gets called up to do. That's like my dream."

Upon his return to London, Harry plans to work as a volunteer with the Personnel Recovery Unit of London district this fall. He will assist soldiers with their rehabilitation after being wounded or injured in service.

The Prince is also a patron for the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded servicemen and women from around the world. Harry announced in a special video message on Tuesday that the next games will be staged in Orlando, Florida in May 2016, adding that he hoped America would set the bar "even higher" than London, which staged the inaugural competition in 2014.