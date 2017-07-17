Camilla's 70th birthday: 10 facts about the Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall was born Camilla Rosemary Shand on July 17, 1947 at King's College Hospital in London. She was the first child of parents Major Bruce Shand and his wife, the Honourable Rosalind Shand. Here, four-year-old Camilla, left, is seen as a flower girl with her little sister Annabelle. Photo: Getty Images
Camilla is 16 months older than her husband Prince Charles, who was born in November, 1948 at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Getty Images
Clarence House made the official announcement on February 10, 2005 that Prince Charles was to marry Camilla Parker-Bowles. On April 9, the couple married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire. After the civil vows, the Prince and Duchess held a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which was attended by the royal family including Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Getty Images
Camilla's full royal title is 'Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Rothesay, Countess of Chester, Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order'. Photo: Getty Images
The royal is a big fan of British TV dance competition 'Strictly Come Dancing', and even once visited the show's set. Here, the royal cuts a rug with Arthur Edwards at a Tea Party on her visit of Bristol, England on February 14, 2017. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
As a royal wife herself, Camilla has provided support to daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and the pair are said to be very close. Photo: Getty Images
To mark Camilla joining the royal family, a new rose was named the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005. Photo: Getty Images
When Camilla and Charles have time off from their royal duties, the Duchess is known to enjoy reading, fishing, gardening and taking country walks with her dogs. Here she is with her pup Beth during her visit to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in February 2017 in Old Windsor, England. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Rota/Getty Images
Duchess Camilla is famously down to earth and is known for providing a touch of humor – and great candid moments – during royal engagements. Photo: Getty Images
Camilla shares a birthday with Donald Sutherland, <I>Fast and Furious</I> star Vin Diesel and actor Benedict Cumberbatch, seen here chatting with Camilla's brother-in-law Prince Edward at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2013. Photo: Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved