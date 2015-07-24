Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo's wedding registry revealed

Monaco royal Pierre Casiraghi and Italian aristocrat Beatrice Borromeo's July 25 wedding date is quickly approaching so guests will be faced with the question: what do you get for the couple that has everything? As the pair prepare for two sets of nuptials – a civil ceremony at the Prince's Palace in Monaco and religious vows a week later in Italy – their wedding gift registry has been revealed.



Pierre and Beatrice have set up wedding registries in both his home principality, Monaco, and her country, Italy Photo: © Getty Images

Given that the groom is Monegasque and the bride is Italian, the pair have made two wedding registries, one in Monte Carlo and another in Milan, reports Italian magazine Oggi.

According to the report, prestigious boutique Czarina – which has two stores in Monaco and offers antiques, jewels, and home décor – has been chosen for its chic and ethical pieces. Included in the registry is a salt and pepper set in the shape of flamencos which costs $110, a wooden nutcracker that resembles a snail at $610, a tray with antler handles at $445 and also a mobile bar adorned with leather at $14,000.

The pair will hold ceremonies at the Palace in Monaco, and also on one of Beatrice's family's islands Photo: © Getty Images

The pair, who are both avid readers, have created a second registry in the Taschen bookstore in Milan, hitting two price points: one that's more economical, and another that includes books costing up to $11,000 for a single volume. Some of the genres chosen includes architecture, since Pierre works in one of the leading firms in Monte Carto, as well as travel and photography. The couple have included a six-volume signed autobiography created and illustrated by Playboy founder Hugh Hefner that describes his first 25 years with the magazine.

There is also a registry to help raise fund's for children's charity AMADE, which was founded by Pierre's grandmother Princess Grace Photo: © Getty Images

Beatrice and Pierre did not end the registry just there, putting the account number of the AMADE foundation children's charity at the disposal of philanthropic guests. The organization was created by Princess Grace of Monaco in 1963 and Pierre's mother Princess Caroline is currently president. The Royal couple would like the proceeds from this “wedding gift” to help a project that supports disadvantaged children in Sicily.

There has been quite an international flair to their wedding celebration already. Pierre just returned from his bachelor party, which was held in a spectacular castle in northern Spain.