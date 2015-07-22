Prince George: new official photo released for 2nd birthday

Although it is Prince George's birthday on July 22, it was the world that got a present as Kensington Palace has released a new official photo of the tot ahead of his big day. The photo shows George, who turns two on Wednesday, grinning at the camera as he sits in the arms of his father Prince William.

The photo was taken by Princess Diana's favorite photographer Mario Testino following Princess Charlotte's christening on July 5, and sees an excited George looking as cute as ever in his red shorts and matching smocked top by Rachel Riley.

The image was shared on the official Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram sites on Tuesday afternoon to the delight of royal fans, who quickly commented on how adorable the young Prince looked.

"Look who's turning two tomorrow! #HappyBirthdayPrinceGeorge", read the caption under the photo.

Kensington Palace announced that a new photo of Prince George would be released on Tuesday morning, telling its 550,000 Twitter followers: "We'll be sharing a special photo of Prince George later ahead of his birthday tomorrow. Watch this space! #HappyBirthdayPrinceGeorge".

George is expected to celebrate his special day with a low-key birthday party organized by his mother Kate Middleton, on Wednesday. Kate has done most of the planning for the family gathering, which will be held at the family's Norfolk home Anmer Hall.

It is not known whether Prince William will be able to attend the party as he may be on a shift with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, but it is expected that his grandparents Caroleand Michael Middleton will pay George a visit along with his aunt and uncle Pippa and James Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth will also be a guest of honor at the party, much like she was during his first birthday celebrations at Kensington Palace.

The release of the new official photo comes less than two weeks after the palace published family portraits from Princess Charlotte's christening. The photos, taken by acclaimed photographer Mario, show George sitting alongside his parents, baby sister and great-grandmother the Queen for a beautiful family portrait.