Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo's best looks

Long before their summer 2015 double weddings – a civil ceremony at the Prince's Palace in Monaco and a second occasion in Italy – Princess Caroline's son Pierre Casiraghi and his Italian journalist wife Beatrice Borromeo had been showing their complementing signature style. Click through for a gallery of the couple's greatest fashion hits. Mom-to-be Beatrice glowed wearing a haute couture ensemble by Armani Privé beside her dapper husband at Monaco's National Day celebrations in November 2016. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
With her handsome bearded husband by her side, Beatrice stunned in a low-cut Valentino gown at Convivio 2016 in Milan. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Hitting just the right note for formal daywear, the two joined the rest of the princely family for Monaco National Day in November 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The couple made their Monaco Rose Ball debut as husband and wife in spectacular style, with Pierre in a double-breasted tux, and Beatrice in Giambattista Valli haute couture. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The couple looked more romantic – and more stylish! – than ever for their 2015 civil wedding at the Prince's Palace, with the bride in lavender Valentino haute couture. <br> Photo: Instagram/@maisonvalentino
For their Italian religious ceremomy, Beatrice again set #bridalgoals with her fairytale Armani Privé gown. <br> Photo: Twitter/@armani
The beautiful couple made an elegant apperance at a high society wedding in France in 2013. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Beatrice dazzled in white, next to her dapper beau on the first day of Prince Albert's 10 year celebrations on the throne. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A young Pierre and Beatrice stepped out for a cocktail party in 2009, as the new "it couple." <br> Photo: Getty Images
The cool couple showed off their sporty side at the Moncler Gamme Rouge show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Looking sleek in silver at a Milan event in 2010. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Beatrice channeled old-Hollywood glamour when attending the Monaco Rose Ball in 2014. <br> Photo: Getty Images
In a pastel lace dress, Beatrice accompanied Pierre to the Royal Wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Princess Charlene of Monaco in 2011. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Beatrice and Pierre stole the show during the Rose Ball in aid of The Princess Grace Foundation. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pierre was smitten with his fiancée — who looked dashing in monochrome colors — at the Monaco Yacht Club opening in 2014 <br> Photo: Getty Images
