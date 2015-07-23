Prince Albert's daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi in the spotlight

As she stuns in photos evoking her grandmother Grace Kelly in a Harper's Bazaar photoshoot, Prince Albert's American daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is clearly ready for her close-up. But the magazine isn't the first time that Jazmin, whose half-siblings include Monaco's seven-month-old heir Prince Jacques and his twin sister Princess Gabriella, has stepped out in the spotlight.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY OF JAZMIN'S LOOKS

An elegant Jazmin Grace at the Thirst charity gala in Beverly Hills in June Photo: Getty Images

Not only is she known to occasionally grace red carpets in Los Angeles and New York, where she lives, she has even attended events with her dad the Prince, joining him and wife Princess Charlene in public for the first time in November 2012 at the Princess Grace Awards in New York. Jazmin has a close relationship with both Albert and Charlene, vacationing with them in Monaco and keeping in regular contact. “She speaks very fondly of Albert and respects him greatly, and he’s very protective of her,” a friend told HELLO!.

"Prince Albert is very protective of her," a source told HELLO! Photo: Getty Images

As a student at Fordham University in 2014, she hit the red carpet numerous times, checking out Nicolas Cage's film Joe and a screening of Only Lovers Left Alive in New York City. It was that year that she showed off a very grown-up new look, including a much shorter hairstyle. Gone were the long brunette locks she'd shown during her teenage days, traded in for a chic and trendy 'do.

Jazmin, whose mother is real estate agent Tamara Rotolo, was confirmed as Prince Albert's daughter in 2006 when she was almost 16 years old. He had previously said that he wanted to protect her identity until she was an adult.

She first went to Monaco, though, when she was 11. "I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him, and to have him get to know me," Jazmin told Harper's Bazaar. "Not having had that figure around, I missed that. It's wonderful that it happened when it did, and we've been enjoying a great relationship ever since."